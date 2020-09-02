Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 493 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $140.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $144.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.46.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus raised their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.84.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, VP Kevin Bracy sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $166,441.74. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $346,004.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,883 shares of company stock valued at $24,394,732. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.