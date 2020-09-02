Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 126,256 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Parsley Energy worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 369,065 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 32,650 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 10.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,056,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $107,399,000 after buying an additional 945,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,485.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $3,438,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at $106,700,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PE stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $20.80.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

