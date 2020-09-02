Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 137.9% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,592,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after buying an additional 1,502,957 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,962,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,063,000 after acquiring an additional 664,733 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,870,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,086,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 701,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 235,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $91,729.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,101.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,050. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHAK opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. Shake Shack Inc has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $105.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -325.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.09.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $91.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.29 million. Research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.59.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

