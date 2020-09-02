Amalgamated Bank Sells 7,948 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,948 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 25.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 23.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $35.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.27.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $750.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 122,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $3,198,432.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

