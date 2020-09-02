FY2020 EPS Estimates for Altura Energy Inc Decreased by Beacon Securities (CVE:ATU)

Altura Energy Inc (CVE:ATU) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Altura Energy in a research report issued on Monday, August 31st. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01).

Shares of ATU opened at C$0.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22. Altura Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57.

About Altura Energy

Altura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in central Alberta. It holds interests in the oil producing units of the Leduc-Woodbend area located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc in October 2015.

