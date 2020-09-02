FY2020 EPS Estimates for Altura Energy Inc Decreased by Beacon Securities (CVE:ATU)

Altura Energy Inc (CVE:ATU) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Altura Energy in a research report issued on Monday, August 31st. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01).

Shares of ATU opened at C$0.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22. Altura Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57.

Altura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in central Alberta. It holds interests in the oil producing units of the Leduc-Woodbend area located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc in October 2015.

