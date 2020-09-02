Colliers Secur. Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SWK Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:SWKH)

SWK Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:SWKH) – Research analysts at Colliers Secur. increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for SWK in a report released on Tuesday, September 1st. Colliers Secur. analyst K. Bauser now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for SWK’s FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get SWK alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWKH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SWK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on SWK in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.02. SWK has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $16.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in SWK during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in SWK during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SWK by 905.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SWK during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in SWK during the 1st quarter valued at $2,339,000.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. It intends to provide customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.