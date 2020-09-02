MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $1.48. MasTec reported earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth about $8,437,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth about $4,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in MasTec by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth about $3,405,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth about $3,283,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. MasTec has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

