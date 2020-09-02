Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

