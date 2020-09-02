Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Kimco Realty in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.20.

KIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.53.

KIM opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 93.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 20.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 33.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,488,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after purchasing an additional 374,141 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 40.1% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 30.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,743,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 408,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

