Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($6.90) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($6.14). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2021 earnings at ($7.94) EPS.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.31). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 3,130.03%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

ASND stock opened at $144.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $158.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

