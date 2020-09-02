Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,208 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Slack were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Slack by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Slack by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,474,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,329 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Slack by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,479,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,266 shares in the last quarter. Yale University acquired a new stake in Slack during the 1st quarter worth $45,103,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $37,837,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WORK shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Slack from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

In related news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,926,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $46,125.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 44,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,041,291 shares of company stock worth $66,509,778. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.99 and a beta of -0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

