Insider Selling: 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director Sells 16,666 Shares of Stock

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director David P. Kennedy sold 16,666 shares of 1life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $482,980.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

1life Healthcare stock opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. 1life Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.21.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.38 million. Research analysts forecast that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONEM. Truist lifted their price target on 1life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on 1life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on 1life Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $511,062,000. FMR LLC raised its position in 1life Healthcare by 10.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,495,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,824,000 after purchasing an additional 986,136 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in 1life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,486,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in 1life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,831,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 1life Healthcare by 99.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,271,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,143,000 after buying an additional 2,125,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

