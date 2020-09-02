Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of WPP by 70.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,183,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,970,000 after purchasing an additional 488,571 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the second quarter valued at about $11,315,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of WPP by 32.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 113,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 28,013 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the second quarter valued at about $978,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of WPP by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 663,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 23,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86. Wpp Plc has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6594 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.19%.

WPP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

