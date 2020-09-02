Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Short Interest Down 22.8% in August

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,940,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the July 30th total of 27,120,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,209,000 after acquiring an additional 40,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 33,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $2,131,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $4,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.