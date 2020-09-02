Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 26,412 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PACW. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 41,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 30,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 135,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.61. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 90.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

