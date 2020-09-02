Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) CAO Hart Melanie Housey Sells 1,027 Shares of Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,027 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.39, for a total transaction of $347,526.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,462.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hart Melanie Housey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 30th, Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,250 shares of Pool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $702,045.00.

Pool stock opened at $329.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. Pool Co. has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $342.15.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Pool in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

