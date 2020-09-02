Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) to post $3.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.16. Roper Technologies reported earnings per share of $3.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.31 to $12.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.52 to $15.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.00.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $436.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.80.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,287,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.