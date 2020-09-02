1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director David P. Kennedy Sells 16,667 Shares

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director David P. Kennedy sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $487,343.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.64. 1life Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.21.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONEM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on 1life Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on 1life Healthcare from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 1life Healthcare from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 1life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in 1life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $511,062,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in 1life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,486,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare during the second quarter worth $4,831,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $56,689,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 1life Healthcare by 99.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,271,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,143,000 after buying an additional 2,125,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

