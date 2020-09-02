Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,913,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,119 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of NIO worth $14,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in NIO by 79.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,976,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 106,460 shares during the period. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $18.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.30 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.61.

NYSE:NIO opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

