Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Position Cut by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Wyndham Destinations worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 6.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 74.5% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 67,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,894 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 170,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYND opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.98 and a beta of 1.89. Wyndham Destinations has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.88 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 55,734 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $2,072,190.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 741,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,559,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.51.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

