BigCommerce Holdings, Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BigCommerce in a report released on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BigCommerce’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $111.99 on Wednesday. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.