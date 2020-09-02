Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Lifted by B. Riley

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Xperi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.34). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Xperi’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on XPER. BidaskClub cut shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

XPER opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.53. Xperi has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.20 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

In other news, Director David C. Habiger bought 5,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $75,514.36. Also, Director David C. Habiger purchased 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,224.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,593 shares in the company, valued at $407,192.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 19,462 shares of company stock worth $256,679 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Xperi by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Xperi by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 90,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,342,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

