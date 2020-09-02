California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 20,355 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,355 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $14,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 125,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 114,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

DISCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of DISCK opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

