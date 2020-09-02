California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Beyond Meat worth $14,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,162,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BYND. Citigroup raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beyond Meat to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

In related news, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $28,244.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,530.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $29,583.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,352.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,392 shares of company stock valued at $21,755,655. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $135.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.96. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $169.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,264.17 and a beta of 2.68.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

