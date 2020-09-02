Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Carlisle Companies, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.00 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

CSL stock opened at $132.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 43,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

