Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Newmark Group Inc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Newmark Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmark Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of NMRK opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Newmark Group has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $13.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 37.00%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,719,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Newmark Group by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 692,003 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmark Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 38,629 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

