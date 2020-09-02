California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,723 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $14,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 58.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 128,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 102,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 50,752 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.20.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $107.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

