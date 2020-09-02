PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of PRA Health Sciences worth $13,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,689,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,302,000 after buying an additional 983,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,305,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,471,000 after buying an additional 729,301 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 575,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,006,000 after buying an additional 335,660 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,729,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $475,754,000 after purchasing an additional 167,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRAH shares. BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $113.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.46.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $729.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CEO Colin Shannon sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $624,790.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,649.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $140,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,489 shares of company stock worth $976,228 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.