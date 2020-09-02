California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 884,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,759 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Howmet Aerospace worth $14,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Argus cut Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

NYSE:HWM opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

