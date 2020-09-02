California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 4,859 Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Berry Global Group worth $13,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

NYSE BERY opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Berry Global Group Inc has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $42.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $758,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,916 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

