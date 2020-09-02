California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,920 Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Match Group worth $13,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 107.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 68.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 223,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 31,925 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

MTCH opened at $113.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 493.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.17. Match Group Inc has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total transaction of $8,037,789.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $3,776,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 616,541 shares of company stock worth $62,318,273 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.68.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

