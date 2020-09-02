Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pentair were worth $14,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 32,669 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Pentair by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Pentair by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 251,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 70,561 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Pentair by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 458,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Pentair by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 49,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Pentair stock opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.79. Pentair PLC has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

