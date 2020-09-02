Zacks: Analysts Expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Announce $7.50 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $12.01. Amazon.com reported earnings of $4.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $32.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.24 to $42.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $45.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.55 to $72.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,499.12 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,513.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,169.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,523.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,728.55 billion, a PE ratio of 134.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nio Inc – Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System
Nio Inc – Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System
Wyndham Destinations Position Cut by Natixis Advisors L.P.
Wyndham Destinations Position Cut by Natixis Advisors L.P.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of Per Share
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Xperi Corp Lifted by B. Riley
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Xperi Corp Lifted by B. Riley
California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 20,355 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C
California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 20,355 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C
California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Beyond Meat
California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Beyond Meat


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report