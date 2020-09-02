Zacks: Analysts Expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Announce $7.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $12.01. Amazon.com reported earnings of $4.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $32.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.24 to $42.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $45.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.55 to $72.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,499.12 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,513.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,169.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,523.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,728.55 billion, a PE ratio of 134.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

