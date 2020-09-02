California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.12 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,746 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of A. O. Smith worth $14,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $830,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $1,433,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,916.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $117,299.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,216 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AOS stock opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Corp has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average of $44.59.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

