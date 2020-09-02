California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 18,857 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,857 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of CF Industries worth $13,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $97,266,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 62.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,715,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,853,000 after buying an additional 2,962,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,511,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,908,000 after buying an additional 2,673,165 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $40,327,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 266.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 885,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $30.54. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.16. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $52.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CF. Cfra cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CF Industries from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.06.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

