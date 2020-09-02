California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $13,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 76,276 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 1st quarter worth about $815,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 190,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 18,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 42,271 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.52.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

TAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

