Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,293 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,868 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 771.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 499,050.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $327.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UMPQ. BidaskClub lowered Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Umpqua from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

