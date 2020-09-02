Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 3,358 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 32.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 94.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 172,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 83,821 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 58,716.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 24,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.59.

In related news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $31.28.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 39.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

