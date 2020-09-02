Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 78,304 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 703,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 30,868 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 98.4% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 1,229.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 177,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 163,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 29.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of UA opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $707.64 million for the quarter.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.