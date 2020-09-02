Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,164 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 457,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth approximately $34,848,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,541,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,034,000 after purchasing an additional 305,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 741.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

NYSE JWN opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.33. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $43.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

JWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.