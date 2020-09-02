SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Shares Gap Up to $0.84

SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.84, but opened at $0.91. SPAR Group shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 19,205 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

The company has a market cap of $17.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.35 million during the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.60%.

In other news, Director Igor Novgorodtsev sold 45,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $50,847.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,102.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 60.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

