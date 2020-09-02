SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Shares Gap Up to $0.84

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.84, but opened at $0.91. SPAR Group shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 19,205 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

The company has a market cap of $17.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.35 million during the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.60%.

In other news, Director Igor Novgorodtsev sold 45,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $50,847.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,102.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 60.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp
Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp
Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 3,358 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc
Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 3,358 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc
Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stake in Under Armour Inc
Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stake in Under Armour Inc
Nordstrom, Inc. Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia
Nordstrom, Inc. Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia
SPAR Group Shares Gap Up to $0.84
SPAR Group Shares Gap Up to $0.84
Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in Vereit Inc
Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in Vereit Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report