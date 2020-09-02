Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vereit by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,064,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,584,000 after acquiring an additional 26,760,936 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Vereit by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 116,009,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,288,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109,227 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Vereit by 86.4% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 25,913,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011,916 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vereit by 497.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,268,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vereit by 57.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,908,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,429,000 after buying an additional 5,048,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

VER has been the subject of several analyst reports. BofA Securities upgraded Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vereit in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vereit from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vereit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

NYSE VER opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. Vereit Inc has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.29 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. Vereit’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

