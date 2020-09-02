Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,944 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Five9 worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Five9 by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 17.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 1.4% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Five9 by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

FIVN stock opened at $129.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.70 and a 200-day moving average of $97.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,248.00 and a beta of 0.61. Five9 Inc has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $131.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.04 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Five9 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $2,243,108.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $334,216.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,537 shares in the company, valued at $11,131,034.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,296 shares of company stock valued at $15,329,778 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

