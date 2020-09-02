Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,944 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 47,174 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,290.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,131,001 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,806 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,094,000. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3,556.5% during the 1st quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 701,141 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 681,966 shares during the period. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,180,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth approximately $6,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post -18.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

