Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stake Raised by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $62,963,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Datadog by 44.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,407,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,406,000 after purchasing an additional 432,022 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $47,562,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $34,854,000. Finally, Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $33,497,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $85.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average is $63.94. Datadog has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $98.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.41 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.14.

In other news, CRO Dan Fougere sold 577,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $49,047,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $257,768.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,172,689 shares of company stock valued at $190,035,276 over the last three months. 26.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.