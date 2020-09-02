Bank of Nova Scotia Has $199,000 Stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,370 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 14,215.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 338.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIM opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a positive return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 17.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

