Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 98.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,982,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,414,000 after purchasing an additional 74,706 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $7,274,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Under Armour by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 345,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 26,844 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Under Armour by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 154,279 shares during the period. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $8.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.24.

Shares of UAA opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.19. Under Armour Inc has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.