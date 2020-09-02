Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Shares Gap Up to $10.30

Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.30, but opened at $11.09. Mexico Fund shares last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 4,538 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mexico Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 908,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 97,886 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mexico Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mexico Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Mexico Fund by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Mexico Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

