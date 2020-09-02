Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Shares Gap Up to $5.31

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.31, but opened at $5.70. Surface Oncology shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 46,226 shares trading hands.

SURF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen restated an “average” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $247.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Surface Oncology Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

