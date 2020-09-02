UBS Group AG Sells 10,736 Shares of Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,736 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.23% of Daseke worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Daseke during the second quarter valued at about $366,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 49.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 31,182 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 112.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

DSKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Daseke from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $409.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. Daseke Inc has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. Daseke had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a positive return on equity of 47.41%. On average, analysts expect that Daseke Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

